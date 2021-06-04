Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Pop Smoke & More To Be Featured on Polo G’s ‘Hall of Fame’ Album

Polo G is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated junior album, Hall of Fame, and he unveiled the tracklist.

“I usually don’t even tap in for features but this time around I’m like fuck it I went & gat sum hard ass records w/ all my of my personal favorite artist & future hall of famers in my book,” he wrote alongside the tracklist on Instagram. “I’m missin a few but June 11th we gone turn up & take ova fasho. 10 featured songs 10 all me.”

Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, G Herbo, DaBaby, the Kid LAROI, Scorey, and Rod Wave are all set to make guest appearances on HOF.

Aside from Nicki, Pop Smoke’s posthumous appearance is one of the most notable features on the album, alongside his cuz, Fivio Foreign.

Hall of Fame is set to be Polo G’s follow-up to 2020’s The Goat, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The collection is being led by his songs, “Epidemic,” “GNF (OKOKOK),” “Gang Gang” featuring Lil Wayne, and “Rapstar,”