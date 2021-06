Roddy Ricch Releases New Single and Video for “Late at Night”

Roddy Ricch Releases New Single and Video for “Late at Night”

Roddy Ricch has officially made his return. The California superstar has released his new single and video for “Late at Night.”

The smooth Mustard-produced single is a message to a young lady and the video sends Roddy navigating through a couple of different scenes as he finds the woman that is set to ride with him, before transforming into a Michael Jackson “Thriller” adjacent creature.

You can hear the single and see the video featuring Karrueche Tran below.

Advertisement