After many weeks of build-up and drama, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are ready for their tango in the ring. Ahead of the bout, promoters for the fight have revealed the rules for the battle, citing there will be no declared winner in their “bragging rights” battle.



The rules for Paul-Mayweather will be no judges, no official winner, knockouts are legal, knockouts are open to the discretion of referees, no headgear, 12-ounce gloves, and eight 3-minute rounds.



Do you think the fight is worth your dollar? Let us know.

