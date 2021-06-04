[WATCH] Kim Kardashian Says She “Feels Like a F***ing Failure” in Regards to Marriage to Kanye West

In a clip from this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian breaks down as she and her family escape for a vacation in Lake Tahoe.

The trip has a moment in which Kim blasts a particular brand of cookies, only to get to a confession and reveal her emotions are all over the place because of her marraige to Kanye West.

“Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship, and it’s tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration, and sadness, and anger,” Khloé Kardashian said.

Kim would go on to detail that she feels like a failure in an inserted clip.