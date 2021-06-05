According to the Hollywood Reporter, Issa Rae is set to voice Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman, in the upcoming Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse sequel.

Issa is the newest edition to the cast, and the first new cast member to be announced. Rae will star alongside Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, who will reprise their roles of Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen, respectively. Details about the plot are scarce and being hidden under wraps, but like its predecessor, will continue to feature many of the characters from the comic books.

Rae is currently filming the fifth and final season of her hit HBO show, Insecure. She confirmed the news on her Instagram.

“The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade,” she captioned a screenshot of the THR report. “A dream come true.”

Issa surely has a lot on her plate. Aside from filming Insecure, Rae is executive producing A Black Lady Sketch Show, which is going into its second season, and developing another show for HBO Max, Rap S**t, which follows two female rappers from Miami trying to break into the music industry.