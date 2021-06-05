According to a report from TMZ, troubled Chicago rapper Lil Reese is back under police scrutiny again after being arrested for domestic assault in an incident involving his girlfriend.

On May 19, Reese was shot in a Chicago parking garage in an alleged botched carjacking where he and two others riding in the same vehicle as Reese was shot.

Reese, whose given name is Tavares Taylor, was arrested on May 29 when his girlfriend made statements to police alleging that Reese pulled her hair and hit her with a closed fist. Police reports say that officers on the scene saw the mark inflicted upon Taylor’s girlfriend and took him into custody.

Reese was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and released on a $10,000 secure bond.

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.