Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion have been the latest couple goals in entertainment. The “Backin’ it Up” rapper has put a new meaning on loving his woman out loud after continuously showing off the Hot Girl Coach, herself.

A few months ago fans were nervous about the relationship between the two when Pardison seemed to show red flags after an outburst on an Instagram live video. Shortly after, the Texas hot girl came to Instagram to ensure her fans that Pardi was not the bully they thought he was.

“People don’t know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi,” she said in an Instagram live video. “Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know … That’s my boo. And I really like him … He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y’all know.”

We’ll the love seems to be mutual because in wake of Meg The Stallion’s hiatus, Pardi came to the gram to remind the public of his love for his woman.

“I really love my girl,” he penned on Twitter. “I know n***as who be iffy on they girl … that shit gotta be asss.”

It is clear that the couple is really enjoying each other’s company while loving each other out loud. Can you say couple goals? We love to see black love!