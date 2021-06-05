SZA grabbed the hearts of her fans in 2017 after the release of her debut album “CTRL” which featured some of the singer’s most notable tracks including The Weekend, Broken Clocks, 20 Something, Normal Girl, and more.

It seems as though the singer is feeling nostalgic after a tweet suggesting that she wants to be able to perform the song one more time with Travis Scott, who is featured on the single.

“Can somebody ask Travis to perform love galore w me one last time for old times sake,” she penned. “Ion got his number lol .”

Advertisement

While the pandemic has made touring and concerts nearly impossible, fans in the comments admitted they would definitely love to see the two reunite to perform the song, while others..demanded more music from the singer.

In a sit down with Genius, SZA praised the “Sicko Mode” rapper for his talents. “I’m definitely a huge fan of Travis. I think he merges that super-fine line between melody and syncopation and pocket,” she began. “I love his pockets, and I love his note choice. He’s just gnarly. He’s perfect.”

Would you be here for the two to take a trip down memory lane?