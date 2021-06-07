What do you do when you are one of the richest people on the planet and you are closing in on the end of a divorce process? You go to space.



Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will travel to space on the New Shepard, a spacecraft made by his Blue Origin company, Variety reports. The space vacation will occur on July 20, two weeks after he steps down as CEO of Amazon.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” the entrepreneur posted to his Instagram on Monday. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

The New Shepard is a six-seater rocket and will reach space in 11-minutes and be 60 miles above the Earth.

