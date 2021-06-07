What do you do when you are one of the richest people on the planet and you are closing in on the end of a divorce process? You go to space.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will travel to space on the New Shepard, a spacecraft made by his Blue Origin company, Variety reports. The space vacation will occur on July 20, two weeks after he steps down as CEO of Amazon.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” the entrepreneur posted to his Instagram on Monday. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

The New Shepard is a six-seater rocket and will reach space in 11-minutes and be 60 miles above the Earth.

Advertisement