Breonna Taylor’s Family Remembers Her on What Would’ve Been Her 28th Birthday

Breonna Taylor’s Family Remembers Her on What Would’ve Been Her 28th Birthday

Breonna Taylor’s 28th birthday was on Saturday, June 5th and although she isn’t physically here, her loved ones celebrated her life.

Taylor’s uncle, Tyrone Bell, told People that it’s a “bittersweet” feeling to see his niece memorialized on T-shirts and social media.

“At the same time, it’s like, ‘Wow, look at baby.’ But then it’s like, ‘Why did it have to be like this for her to be known like that?’ But she is making a difference in the world, so I guess some positivity can come out of it,” he said.

Advertisement

Breonna’s cousin Trina Curry described her as family-oriented. “She was the rock to hold everyone together,” said Curry. “So it’s been very challenging with her being gone.”

“When I see her, I see strength, I see power,” Curry continued. “I see love, I see compassion. I see someone that would just go to the end of the world and fight whatever battles for her family. She was that. She was beautiful.”

Breonna Taylor’s “heavenly” 28th birthday was celebrated on social media by Beyonce, Michelle Obama and more.