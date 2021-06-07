It’s a known fact that black girls switch up their hair at the drop of a new outfit, a special occasion, planned vacation or even a walk to the store can propel a new hair look. We can go from slick sleek and straight to a braided natural in a matter of hours (don’t we love our wigs?). The countless looks help us feel fabulous, preserve our natural hair during those in-between phases and help protect it from the elements like heat and humidity. Whatever the reason, the women of Hip-Hop will forever keep us on our toes when it comes to hair. And Ciara is determined to keep her foot firmly planted on our necks with every photo she drops on the ‘Gram. Teal blue, pastel pink, locs, farah faucett flips and we’re only halfway through the year. So we decided to take a closer look at Ciara’s hair transformations thus far. Feel free to save a few of them onto your phone and take them to your stylist as reference. Your Welcome!
Blue Hair
Pretty in Pink
Beach Waves
Long Honey Blonde Waves
Her Signature go to look. Easy and wearable for date night or a day out shopping
Loc’s & Loaded
Dark Butterfly Locs
Long Faux Locs
Romantic Waves and Curls
Farrah Fawcett Flips
She slayed and she didn’t even need to do the TIk-Tok Challenge
Blonde Highlights
Long Double Strand Twists
Long Pony
Red Head
Two Top Knot