Iconic actor Clarence Williams III died in his home on Sunday after a battle with colon cancer. He was 81-years-old at the time of his death.

In a statement from his manager Peg Donegan, Williams was born in New York City on August 21, 1939.

During his career, Williams played Linc Hayes in the classic film The Mod Squad and appeared on Broadway in The Great Outdoors. Williams also appeared as Prince’s father in Purple Rain, Half Baked, American Gangster, and Lee Daniels’ The Butler.

Williams is survived by his sister Sondra Pugh, daughter Jamey Phillips, niece Suyin Shaw, grandnephews Elliot Shaw and Ese Shaw and grandniece Azaria Verdin.

When I was a kid growing up in NYC Clarence Williams III was a face on TV that I identified with and that inspired me. From the Mod Squad, to Purple Rain and Sugar Hill, he always performed with dynamic energy. Rest in power, king ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/GIZLSjp4uV — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) June 6, 2021