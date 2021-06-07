According to several confirmed news reports, legendary actor Clarence Williams III passed away this past Friday from colon cancer. He was 81 years old.

Williams starred in several unforgettable roles in Black Theater such as The Mod Squad, Half Baked, Tales From The Hood, Sugar Hill, Purple Rain, The Cosby Show and countless others.

The Tony Award winner was born in NYC and began his career on Broadway. He passed away in Los Angeles and is survived by is survived by his sister Sondra Pugh, daughter Jamey Phillips, niece Suyin Shaw, grandnephews Elliot Shaw and Ese Shaw and grandniece Azaria Verdin.

