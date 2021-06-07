Rule number one, everything is wrestling. After Joel Embiid was knocked down during his first-round series of the NBA Playoffs he gave the D-Generation X crotch chop to hype the fans up. On Sunday afternoon, Embiid took it a step further inviting Triple H to Game 1 of his series against the Atlanta Hawks.

During the pregame ritual of ringing the Liberty Bell, Embiid and Triple H ran out on the Sixers floor and told the entire arena to “Suck It.”

Once the tip-off came the Atlanta Hawks returned the favor and blew out the Sixers throughout most of the game. Although the Sixers made a run late it was too late for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

Check out the moment below.