Justin Bieber has reloaded his “Peaches” smash hit with help from Ludacris, Usher, and Snoop Dogg.

Earlier this year, “Peaches” took over the top of the Billboard Hot 100, replacing “Up” by Cardi B and before that “What’s Next.”

The new release placed Bieber behind Ariana Grande for the most No. 1 hits of all-time. This remix may push back to the top of the list.

You can hear the remix below.