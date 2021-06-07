A woman unleashed a series of post seemingly geared towards Kash Doll and accused the rapper’s boyfriend of infidelity.

“U really think I’m mad about ur relationship that u have with my ex while he was still pursuing me!! Come on girl!! Be serious use that little uneducated brain of urs!! All y’all b****es be dumb as f**k!” @gorgeouslee_ wrote on her Instagram story.

The woman added, “U got cheated on several times once in Miami and several times in Atlanta and the saga will continue. He’s said plenty of things about u dummy that’s what n****s do!!”

Gorgeos Lee alleges that Kash Doll saw evidence of her boyfriend cheating. “U the only dummy b***h that see pictures of they n***a cheating and deny it!”

The Detroit native remained quiet for the most part but she posted a series of cryptic tweets seemingly responding to the ordeal.

“I ain’t gone lie y’all that’s why i don’t like that public relationship ish and try to be private i mean we all as women go through ish with these dudes but why it gotta be on the internet?” Kash Doll asked her followers.

She jokingly referenced her song “For Everybody” in a follow-up tweet: “Normalize taking yo anger out on the nigga.. cause i dnt kno what the hell b going on dnt act like i ain’t write “for everybody” front to back…”