Many people argue that cancel culture “killed” a lot of things but Katt Williams questions if it even exists.

Williams was asked “Where do you stand on comics’ ability to be comics without judgment and repercussions from cancel culture?” during a conversation on the Joe Budden podcast.

“Some of these things are for the benefit of everything,” the comedian responded. “Nobody likes the speed limit, but it’s necessary. Nobody likes the shoulder of the road, but it’s there for a reason. My point is, [people] weren’t all that extremely funny back when they could say whatever they wanted to say.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, there’s no cancel culture. Cancellation doesn’t have its own culture.”

Katt Williams went on to elaborate that cancel culture didn’t effect people “we wish we had back” and said comedian’s aren’t here to make people upset.

“I don’t know what people got cancelled that we wish we had back. Who are they? It’s done for the reasons it’s done for and it helped who it helped,” Williams said. “If all that’s going to happen is that we have to be more sensitive in the way that we talk, isn’t that what we want anyway? I’m saying, your job as a comedian is to please the most amount of people with your art. Don’t call somebody this word when you know it affects all of these people.”

He concluded, “If these are the confines that keep you from doing the craft God put you to, then it probably ain’t for you.”