Mariah Carey just had to shake Roc Nation off following a reported “explosive” meeting with JAY-Z.

The singer signed with the management company in 2017 after giving her former manager, Stella Bulochnikov, the boot.

“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation,” the source told The Sun.

The source added, “She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

Mariah Carey has already been removed from the Roc Nation website which represents a number of high-profile stars like Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

The singer is working on an R&B-influenced album and has an upcoming tour. “Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps,” the source added. “She isn’t letting this stand in her way.”

Thankfully things ended on a good note between MC and Hov according to the Mirror UK. “Mariah’s relationship with Roc Nation ended courteously and she & Jay-Z are on great terms. Mariah is currently represented at Range where her former Roc Nation manager is a Managing Partner,” a source told the outlet.