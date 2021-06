After a hiatus to recharge, Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for a return and teasing the return of her Tina Snow persona.

A new post to social media highlights Meg is back at 100% and announces “TINA SNOW IS BACK.”

For a lot of fans, many were first introduced to Thee Stallion as the Pimp C-inspired Tina Snow in 2018, through the mixtape of the same name, which had the breakout single “Big Ole Freak.”

You can see the teaser below.