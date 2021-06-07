Snoop Dogg’s list of jobs has grown again as he will now work with Def Jam Recordings as the executive creative and strategic consultant.

The Doggfather’s new role “will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster,” Variety reports.

Snoop will be based in LA for the position and report to Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

In a statement, Grainge said: “We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam.”

Harleston added: “I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than twenty years. Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family.”

You can hear from Snoop on the new move below.