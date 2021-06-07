SOURCE SPORTS: Damian Lillard Reportedly Wants Jason Kidd As The Blazers Next Head Coach

Damian Lillard just lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs and in the process lost his head coach.

Lillard told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he wants the Blazers to hire Lakers assistant Jason Kidd as head coach.

“Jason Kidd is the guy I want,” Lillard said.

Kidd makes a ton of sense. The two are both natives of Oakland and have a strong long-term relationship. Kidd is also rising on the list of head coach candidates leaguewide, as he has impressed during his tenure with the Lakers.

Haynes also reports that Lillard is “fixated” on competing for championships, and intends to take a more vocal role within the organization going forward.

Kidd is currently an assistant coach with the Lakers and it seems like a certainty at this point that he will be a head coach again next season especially with good job openings like the Blazers and Boston Celtics.