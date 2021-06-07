After suffering an injury in the opening minutes of Game 1, James Harden will sit out Game 2 of the series with the Milwaukee Bucks due to “right hamstring tightness.”

ESPN reports the Harden’s hamstring will be monitored over the next several days.

“He has high hopes and he wants to be back ASAP,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “Now, I think we want to protect James, too. We want to make sure he’s right.”

He added, “This is playoff time. This is time to take some risks, but it has to be right to take those risks — we’re not going to take any old risk. So, we hope he’s back. He believes he can be back. But, we’ve got to see what happens and only can time can tell how he responds.”

In Game 1, Harden wasn’t missed by the Nets as the team won 115-107 behind a vintage performance from Blake Griffin.