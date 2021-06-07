Julio Jones is getting his wish to play for an NFL contender next season as the Atlanta Falcons have traded him to the Tennessee Titians.

The Falcons have traded Jones to Tennessee for a second-round pick next year and a fourth-round and sixth-round pick in 2023. Shortly after they made the news official, they shared a touching tribute video to Jones on Twitter.

Because of you, 11 will always mean more. pic.twitter.com/SJQaT4URNX — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 6, 2021

Jones played 10 seasons in Atlanta and was a Pro Bowler 7 of those years. Now Jones heads to the Titians where he will get a chance to win just like he asked for before the trade. With Jones and A.J. Brown on the outside, Tennessee’s passing attack should be one of the best in the league in 2021. Jones’s arrival should also lighten the heavy load for the NFL leading rusher, Derrick Henry.

Advertisement

Brown was so ecstatic hearing about the Jones trade, he went to Twitter to put the rest of the NFL on notice.