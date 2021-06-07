Apparently, time does heal some wounds and Pat Riley wouldn’t mind welcoming back one of the greatest players back to Miami. Appearing this week on “The Dan Le Batard Show,” Riley was asked if he would be open to former Heat star LeBron James returning to the team.

“I’d leave the key under the doormat if he would call and let me know he’s coming,” Riley said of James. “I would do that, but I doubt very much if that key … that key’s rusted now.

“I wish him nothing but the best,” added Riley. “And if he ever wanted to come back, then I’ll put a new shiny key under that mat.”

Riley also called James “one of the greatest of all-time.” He then said James’ four years in Miami were “the best time for the Heat.”

Riley was unhappy when James took his talents back to Cleveland. As James will be entering his 19th season this fall, it’s unrealistic that he would look to move towards another team once his Lakers contract ends. James won two of his four championships in Miami. Eventually, the Heat will honor him once his playing days are over.