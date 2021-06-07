T-Pain shared a funny story about the origin of his breakthrough single, “I’m ‘N Luv (Wit A Stripper)” during an appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast.

“My homeboy was tryna save strippers in the club,” he said. “The song was a joke. I was literally making fun of him.” He continued, “We was just in the studio fucking around and Big Boi saying it was dope and I said yep.”

I’m ‘N Luv is one of T-Pain’s well-known singles and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2006.

The Tallahassee singer became a trending topic after revealing that he had dozens of undiscovered DMs from his industry colleagues.

After finally responding, T-Pain linked up with Kehlani for “I Like Dat” and there’s no telling what else is in store.

T-Pain posted a video of him reuniting with Jamie Foxx and announced that he’s launching his own podcast.

“Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying, ‘Damn, we should have recorded that,’ so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast,” T-Pain told Deadline. “Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first, was a no-brainer for us.”