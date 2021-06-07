Yo Gotti is the latest Hip Hop figure to get hit with colorist accusations following the release of his DaBaby-assisted music video, “Drop.”

The Summer-themed music video received backlash after it was premiered due to the lack of diversity. “I don’t see no dark-skinned girls,” one user noted under Gotti’s promotion on social media.

Dozens of women are seen twerking at a pool party meanwhile additional scenes feature dancers doing aerobic activities like working out and stretching.

“Idk why we get so up and arms about it, they been do this for awhile no matter the backlash. Imma put my energy into being mad over something,” another Twitter user explained.

The “5 Star Chick” rapper quickly responded to the claims and posted another clip before advising fans to watch the whole video in the hashtag. “Wat they talkn bout [The Shade Room] I luv [chocolate] too we don’t discriminate,” Yo Gotti wrote.

“Still searching for the “chocolate” in this clip,” one user commented in the response. Check out the music video for “Drop” here and let us know what you think.