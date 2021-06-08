On Saturday, Beyoncé and Jay-Z watched the Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The pre-game and courtside show is what had us all buzzing, as Queen B, posted photos of her get up-leather, Louboutins and diamonds on Instagram. We excitedly watched and looked to see the outfit live, as they both walked to their seats like they were walking the runways and sitting affectionately in the front row. Leave it to Beyoncé to take courtside style to the next level, as she far exceeded the standard game style dress code. Stunting in a black mini dress and a houndstooth crystal covered leather shirt by David Koma. She finished the look with black suede Christian Loubiton pumps, diamond chokers and oversized “All Eyes on Me” crystal sunglasses by Magda Burym.

What made it more epic, was Beyonce sat nonchalantly, masked, batting those Roka Beauty lashes in Sol Luna designed for her by her makeup artist Rokael Lizama and tossing her silky straight blonde hair styled by Neil Farinah as if she showed up in a pair of jeans and T-shirt. Girl, you won and we bow down! Take a look at all the photos from the night below.

