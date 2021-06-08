Fresh off bouncing the Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs, Phoenix Suns star Devin Book has received the May NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente in recognition of his continued commitment to support youth and families throughout the greater Phoenix area.

In May, Book surprised five local nonprofit organizations at a Suns home game where he announced during a pre-recorded video that they were part of the 2020-21 class of the DEvin Booker STarting Five initiative.

Arizona Autism United, Central Arizona Shelter Services, YMCA of Southern Arizona, GAP Ministries and Elevate Phoenix each received a $100,000 grant from Booker to help address critical funding needs following the pandemic and support their respective efforts to improve the lives of local youth and families. To further celebrate and benefit the 2020-21 class, Booker and Phoenix Suns Charities created a limited-edition Devin Booker Starting Five hoodie commemorating the selected nonprofits. Designed by Booker, the first-of-their-kind hoodies were available for purchase for a limited time with all proceeds benefiting Phoenix Suns Charities.

Advertisement

“From the beginning of my career, it has been important for me to be involved with the Suns organization and the community in Phoenix,” said Booker. “All five of these organizations better the lives of the youth by giving them opportunities they need to succeed. I want to thank the organizations for allowing me the opportunity to help advance all of the work they’re doing in our community.”

In honor of Booker, Kaiser Permanente and the NBA will donate $10,000 in his behalf to the Special Olympics of Arizona.