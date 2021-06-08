Former FBI Agent Claims Suge Knight Financed The Murder of Notorious B.I.G., Diddy Was The Intended Target

According to a recent report from the New York Post, a former FBI agent contends former Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight financed the shooting that caused the death of Brooklyn rap legend the Notorious B.I.G on March 9, 1997 in Los Angeles.

Former Agent Phil Carson said that the evidence is clear in the case; a man named Amir Muhammad pulled the trigger that killed Biggie, certain “LAPD officers were involved” in the killing and Suge Knight financed the hit. He also added that t”he original target was not Biggie,” but Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Don Sikorski, the producer of City Of Lies, is one of a few people who have reviewed the sealed documents related to Biggie’s killing.

Sikorski is calling for California authorities to renew the investigation, which he believes will finally solve the case in the King Of New York’s murder in L.A.