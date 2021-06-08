Foxy Brown Announces Upcoming Memoir Written By Former Editor-In-Chief of The Source Magazine, Kim Osorio

Foxy Brown is gearing up to tell her own story in a memoir slated to be released at the end of the year.

“Book coming soon December!!!!” the Brooklyn emcee announced on her Instagram story in a series of posts.

The untitled book will be written by the former Editor-In-Chief of The Source Magazine, Kim Osorio, who was tagged in the post.

Osorio reposted the announcement on her Instagram feed and called the unreleased project “the most controversial book to come out in Hip Hop.” Kim added, “I only write the best stories.”

Foxy Brown is one of the most defining voices of female rap in the 1990s. Her debut album, Ill Na Na went certified platinum. She became the second solo female rapper to chart after Lauryn Hill following the release of her sophomore project, Chyna Doll.

Additionally, Foxy was the First Lady of The Firm with Nas, AZ, and Cormega who was later replaced by Nature.

Foxy Brown has been away from the spotlight for about two decades but she surely has tea to spill.

The “Touch Me, Tease Me” rapper confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross in the announcement rollout.

She reposted an excerpt from his book that read, “I was dating Foxy Brown and that relationship was exciting. I’d had a thing for Foxy since I first heard her on a song called ‘Touch Me, Tease Me’ back in ’96. I met her on the set of DJ Khaled’s video for “Out Here Grinding” that Summer and we hit it off.”

Brown responded with the cold and laughing emojis, seemingly confirming the Miami rapper’s claims.

Are you ready to know who Inga really is?