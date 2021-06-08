As many tribulations as Yeezy has been through his illustrious career, today is a day that even Kanye West himself cannot deny is reason to celebrate.

Born to the late Dr. Donda West in Atlanta, Georgia on this date in 1977, the iconic emcee, singer, producer, clothing designer and self-proclaimed “genius” has become a household name over the past two decades. From his role as an in-house producer for the now-defunct Roc-A-Fella Records to the revolutionary ‘Ye who proclaimed “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” to the “KoonYe” as he was called when he famously, yet erroneously proclaimed “Slavery is a choice,” there’s no predictability when it comes “Yeezus”.

Even though Ye has managed to confuse some with his statements about slavery some years back, but he still managed to make a monumental contribution ($2 million) to the legal teams and families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd while simultaneously paying full college tuition for Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s daughter. Ye also gave. memorable performance at the going home services for late rap legend DMX

Salute to Kanye and wish him many more birthdays and success in his endeavors!