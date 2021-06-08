New England Patriots owner and REFORM Alliance Board Member Robert Kraft celebrated his 80th birthday. In celebration, some of his most famous friends bought him a brand new Bentley.

JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Philadelphia 76ers Michael Rubin, and more all went in on a Baby Blue Bentley that Kraft had eyed but could not get his hands on.

“Happy 80th Birthday Robert Kraft,” the accompaniying card reads. “Except you look 40 and act 25.”

Advertisement

Kraft, confused by how the rare car was obtained, asked Rubin. Rubin’s reply, “We got resources.”

Kraft isn’t the only person with a new expensive car. You can check out the moment below.