Jennifer Lopez is officially doing business with Netflix. Variety reports the actor, singer, and CEO of Nuyorican Production has entered a multi-year, first-look deal with the streaming giant.

Lopez, along with Benny Medina and president of Nuyorican, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, will produce a run of film and television content, both scripted and unscripted. The content is designed to showcase diverse female actors, writers, and filmmakers.

“Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. In partnering with her and Nuyorican, we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world,” Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of global films, said in a statement.

“I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past,” Lopez said. “We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away.”