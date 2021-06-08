According to several reports on social media, Monster Kody, the legendary co-founder of the notorious Northern 83G Crips in Los Angeles turned author and social activist has passed away. He was 57 years old.

Monster Kody, who was born Kody Dejohn Scott in 1963, but changed his name to Sanyika Shakur in the late 80s after his association with a member of the Republic of New Afrika in prison and conversion to Islam solidified his lifestyle change. In 1991, Shakur put out a autobiography entitled Monster: The Autobiography of an L.A. Gang Member, which helped to transform countless lives trapped in gang culture on the West Coast and beyond.

Shakur’s cause of death has not been confirmed, but TheSource.com will update the story as details develop.

TheSource.com sends our condolences to Shakur’s immediate and extended family.