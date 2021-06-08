Megan Thee Stallion is doing the necessary to make sure we all have a hot girl Summer 2021.

Thot Sh*t Drops 6/11

The Houston based rapper shared cover art for new music she will be releasing this Friday, 6/11, titled “Thot Sh*t” via Twitter. Megan Thee Stallion took a brief but well deserved break from music to recharge. Now she is letting her Hotties know she is ready to run up more plaques with their support.

Some of her fans have been touting a return of Tina Snow, Megan Thee Stallion’s pimp like alter ego. Judging from her new cover art we will all find out pretty soon.

Showing off her natural curls and natural curves the 26-year-old fem-cee also dropped a few bikini pictures online to kick off hot girl Summer 2021. Captioning “Hot Girl Summer” insert smiling tongue emoji , fire emoji.

Hot Girl Summer 😛🔥 pic.twitter.com/eJoTj29FbG — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 7, 2021



Miss body-ody ody stated she has been using her time wisely by getting her “mind right, writing, working” and mos def getting in bae time in with her boo thang Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine.

Getting my mind right, writing, working, Pardi 😛 https://t.co/MuE3PzYwkh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 7, 2021

Did you miss the H-Town Hottie? Leave your comments below!