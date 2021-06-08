The fourth jersey in the Nike MLB City Connect Series belongs to The Chicago Cubs. The first time the North Side Chicago ballplayers will dawn this jersey will be June 12.

Developed in partnership with MLB clubs, Nike MLB City Connect Series celebrates the bond between each club and its city. The uniform series explores the personality, values and customs that make each community and their residents unique. The inaugural City Connect Series features the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants.

The Cubs City Connect Jersey is inspired by all 77 of the distinct neighborhoods in Chicago, with a color that is influenced by the city’s flag.

Advertisement

On the left sleeve, a circular patch symbolizes the connectivity of Chicago’s neighborhoods. The patch is influenced by various Chicago iconography like transit tokens, the municipal device and the city’s flag.

The “Respect Our Neighborhood” detail, above the jock tag, reimagines Wrigley Field’s exit sign. The “call to action” is designed to honor the uniqueness and diversity of all Chicago’s communities.

You can see the jersey and a special edition Nike Alpha Huarache Elite 3 Mid below.