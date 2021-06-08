Polo G is gearing up to release his third studio album Hall of Fame and revisited LA Leakers to deliver a freestyle over DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem.”

“One of the newer reasons they gon’ speak on pain when they spit / Feel like a therapist, I taught these lil’ ni**as how to vent / They get nominated for sh*t, like I didn’t spazz on they verse / Real soldier, tryna let the world know that I was first,” Polo raps over the classic Swizz Beatz production.

The Chicago native is counting down the day until he drops HOF, which is led by the No. 1 single, “Rapstar,” as well as his recent collaboration with Lil Wayne, “Gang Gang.”

The star-studded collection features Nicki Minaj (“For the Love of New York”), Roddy Ricch (“Fame & Riches”), Young Thug (“Losses”), Lil Durk (“No Return”), G Herbo (“Go Part 1”), DaBaby (“Party Lyfe”), Rod Wave (“Heart of a Giant”), and the late Pop Smoke alongside frequent collaborator Fivio Foreign on “Clueless.”

On a scale from 1-10, how do you rate the bars Polo G delivered on his freestyle over the late DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem”?