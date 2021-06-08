The upstart New York Knicks will be looking to make upgrades to their roster this offseason and one name appears to have interest in the team.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Monday that the Knicks have mutual interest with free-agent swingman Kelly Oubre. Berman adds that the Knicks are one of the few teams with enough cap room this summer to offer the 25-year-old more than the $9.5 million mid-level exceptions.

The former first-round pick Oubre is coming off a fairly average year with the Golden State Warriors. He put up 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds a game on 31.6 percent from three before a wrist injury ended his season early.

The Knicks primarily used RJ Barrett and Reggie Bullock as their wing players for much of the season. Bullock is a free agent, while Barrett continues to show improvement from each of his first two seasons in the league, can easily slide into the shooting guard position, if Oubre becomes an option.

Oubre does seem pretty doubtful to return to Golden State. The Knicks could sell Oubre on more playing time and a bigger role in a much easier-to-navigate Eastern Conference.