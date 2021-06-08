The New York Knicks were bounced from the playoffs early, however, they do have the NBA Coach of the Year. Tom Thibodeau will receive the honor for the second time in his career.

The New York Knicks coach beat head coach fo the Phoenix Suns, Monty Williams, by 11 points. Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz came in third place.

“Any time you get an award like this, I’m obviously honored, but it’s more a reflection of our group and our organization,” Thibodeau said.

Advertisement

The first time Thibs won the award he coached Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson in Chicago. Both are a part of this run in New York.

“The thing about Derrick and the people that have been around him, and Taj, the same can be said for him, is they’re team-first guys,” Thibodeau said. “When Derrick was MVP of the league at 22, he was a great teammate, he had great humility, and he’s been in a number of big games, but he’s also been through a lot of adversity, so I thought it would be great to have a veteran who has been through a lot of things to help set the tone with veteran leadership for the group.”

Salute to the Thibodeau in a good season.