In a bit of bad news for R. Kelly, two of his lead attorneys have requested a withdrawal from the case.

R. Kelly’s federal sex trafficking case in Brooklyn is just two months away and his attorneys, Steven Greenberg and Michael Leonard have filed documents to depart, WLS-TV reports.

“Our reasons for withdrawal are significant and it is impossible, in our belief, for us to be able to continue to properly represent Mr. Kelly under the current circumstances,” Greenberg wrote.

The “currect circumstances” are reported disagreements with other attorneys on Kelly’s legal team.

“We refused to try a case with lawyers who don’t have the appropriate level of experience and skill because that is not in the client’s best interest,” the two attorneys said in a statement to TMZ. “It is a shame that lawyers can’t suppress their own egos or self interest and do or act in the client’s best interest.”

The New York trial is set to start on August 9 with charges of of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, forced labor, kidnapping, enticement, and bribery.

Back in August, an associate of R. Kelly has owned up to setting an SUV on fire as an intimidation tactic against one of his accusers. The New York Post details Michael Williams pleaded guilty to one case of arson after burning the SUV rented by the father of Azriel Clary.

By accepting the plea deal, Williams will have the witness tampering charges dropped against him. His sentencing is now a minimum of 60 months and a max of 71 months.

Courts revealed Williams used his cell phone to search for the address where the vehicle was two hours before the arson occurred. The vehicle Williams drove in was captured on toll plaza cameras traveling from Georgia to Florida before the arson.

“R. Kelly had nothing to do with these alleged acts by these people,” Kelly’s lawyer said in response.