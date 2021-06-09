The trio of Ludacris, Conway the Machine, and J.I.D. hit the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Scatter Brain,” and now have reunited for the official video.

“It’s dope working with J.I.D., and Luda and the director brought the vision to life beautifully,” Conway said to Complex who premiered the video. “I’m excited for the fans to see this visual masterpiece for one of my favorite songs from La Maquina.”

The full La Maquina album features Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, 2 Chainz, J.I.D., Ludacris, The Alchemist, and more.

You can see the full video below.