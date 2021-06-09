DaBaby is one of the more impressive runs in rap history and after killing tons of features, he may have the well dry up because rappers are scared to put their verses up.

“Best mf rapper & I’m on ALLLAT shit these niggas LIE about,” DaBaby posted online. “I’m him frfr. If a nigga ain’t tryna work with the real thang he SCARED. The best supposed to compete w/ the best These niggas just TALK like they like dat SHUUUUT UP.”

The charts and totals seem to qualify DaBaby’s statements. DaBaby is continuing to run up historic numbers, bringing in 27 new RIAA certifications for hits “Rockstar,” “Suge” and more. DaBaby received numerous plaques celebrating his accomplishments including his recent singles and his platinum-selling, Billboard 200 No. 1 album, Blame It on Baby.

Should rappers be scared to go up against DaBaby?