LA-based Death Row Records has partnered with Fatburger this month to support African American Music Appreciation Month. They have united to celebrate the label’s 30th anniversary while honoring hip-hop music in the African American culture with The GRAMMY Museum.

This month, patrons at Fatburger can help support the continued legacy of The GRAMMY Museum by purchasing an XXXL Burger. Fans can also celebrate with limited-edition merchandise and 60 non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The quintessential LA burger brand, which has been known as a cultural crossroads for the African American music community since its founding in the 1950s, and Death Row Records, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will together donate $1.30 for every XXXL Burger purchased in-store or online to the GRAMMY Museum beginning on June 1. Online, fans of Fatburger and Death Row Records will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase limited-edition apparel and NFT artwork, which come in the form of digital gold coins featuring the brands’ iconic logos on either side, to memorialize the rap born at Fatburger and Death Row. Each NFT comes with FAT Cash to redeem a Fatburger.

From June 1 through June 30, consumers can also signup at www.fatburger-deathrow.com for a chance to win a Fatburger & Death Row Swag Pack which includes items such as Death Row’s top-selling vinyl’s and cassettes and, exclusive merchandise. For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.