Drake, Justin Bieber, Pop Smoke & More to be Featured on ‘Culture 3’ From Migos

After “Straightenin” got the world warmed up for their new album, Migos are finally ready to unleash Culture 3.

The album is set to bring in Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke and NBA Youngboy for an all-star feature cast.

Making up for their absence, Migos will drop 19 tracks on this edition of the Culture series. You can see the tracklist below.

