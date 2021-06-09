Drake is continuing to put on for his home and has partnered with Live Nation Canada for a new 2500 seat venue titled History. The venue is set to open near the end of 2021.

After the announcement, Drake hit Instagram and detailed the vision and goal this marks off for him.

“When I was younger in Toronto the biggest goal in the world to me was getting a crispy Iceberg or Girbaud fit from Jaydees Connections with @goldoildiamonds and trying to get into this legendary party called History Dance,” he said. “I never made it in but I always heard all about it in the days to follow.”

He continued, “Now thanks to this partnership with @michaelrapino artists from all across the world can come to Toronto and make their own History. See you in FALL 21 @historytoronto.”

“Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” Drake said in a press release. “I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino added, “We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible.”

You can see the message from Drake below.