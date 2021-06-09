Fetty Wap Declares Himself The ‘SoundCloud Goat’: ‘Trap Queen The Reason N*ggas Started a SoundCloud’

Hip Hop fans argued for days about a Hip Hop Mt. Rushmore which prompted a new list: The Mt. Rushmore for SoundCloud rappers.

RapTV posted a photo that featuring Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, and XXXTentacion, for their pick and asked their followers who belong in the fourth spot.

Fetty Wap believes he’s deserving of the final spot because he claims he started the whole wave.

“Soundcloud day was lit, he wrote. “2015 I think I kick this shit off fr.” In another post, he added, “I’m really the Soundcloud goat…Y’all niggas trippin…Maybe y’all forgot…‘Trap Queen’ the reason niggas started a Soundcloud.”

Fetty Wap set a record in 2015 for becoming the first artist to have four smash hits on the Billboard Top 10 rap songs chart simultaneously.

The Paterson rapper cited “bad business managers, greed, and selfishness” for his decline but confirmed that he “got rid of all that goofy sh*t” and he’s focused on music.