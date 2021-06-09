ScoreMore Shows has announced the expansion of their flagship JMBYLA Festival to new locations across the United States this fall. The festival will be available to fans nationwide beginning September 3 and will be headlined by Future, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI.

Founded in 2013, JMBLYA has become one of the largest and longest-running hip-hop music festivals in the country while regularly traveling across Texas each year with today’s most sought-after hip-hop performers. More than 200,000 music lovers from across the globe have attended the Texas festival since its inception, but now the team has decided to expand across the nation in hopes of reaching more fans than ever before.

The first date outside of Texas will find JMBLYA in Rogers, Arkansas. The two dates in Texas will be Dallas and Austin on September 4 and 5, respectively. Before hitting Phoenix, Arizona on September 25, Mountain View, CA on October 2, and Mansfield Massachusetts on October 9.

A number of special guests will also be popping up along the way including Houston-based rapper and JMBLYA alumni Trae Tha Truth, who recently received the 2021 Billboard Music Change Maker Award; along with some of hip-hop’s hottest up-and-coming artists like SpotemGottem, Cico P, Metro Marrs, and Mike Dimes, among others.

“Our business has always been about providing something different. JMBLYA going nationwide is the culmination of the idea of bringing an affordably priced festival experience to markets that don’t have something like it,” said ScoreMore’s President & Founder Sascha Stone Guttfreund. “We are known for curated events that pair big-name acts with future superstars. If you look back on our lineups, you’ll see that many of the openers we book later go on to become headliners. Save that lineup tee. See y’all soon.”

Tickets to each individual stop on the festival circuit will become available for sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, June 11 at JMBLYA.com.