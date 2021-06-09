According to a report from Forbes Magazine, Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is accused of calling his lawyer the n-word in a barrage of text messages that date back to 2018 were leaked by The Daily Mail.

According to Forbes, the claims have yet to be verified, but the messages that were leaked show Hunter asking his lawyer George Mesires, who is white, “how much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.” Since then, #RacistBiden and #RacistHunter have become trending hashtags on Twitter.

The texts were retrieved from the POTUS’ son’s laptop, which was abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019. The computer also reportedly unveiled photos of Hunter in the nude with several women and a video of an orgy.

