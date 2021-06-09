A late summer tour for John Legend is coming. The R&B superstar has officially announced the Bigger Love Tour, which will kick off in September.

“Hey, everybody. I’ve got some big news,” Legend tells fans in a video posted online. “The Bigger Love Tour is finally, finally happening. I cannot wait to celebrate together with you after all this time that we’ve been apart.”

The tour will begin on September 1 in Atlanta before stretching to Nashville, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

“We had to cancel a few dates,” Legend wrote on Twitter, “but we added a couple new stops & hope to return to more cities once it’s safe to gather!”

You can see the announcement below.