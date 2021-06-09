An exclusive report from TMZ confirms that raptress Megan Thee Stallion will be serving as a lecturer at NYC’s Long Island University while simultaneously offering a full scholarship to one lucky student of Roc Nation’s School of Music, Sports and Entertainment.

Jay-Z’s management firm Roc Nation, who manages Megan, announced the partnership will begin in the fall of this year, but Megan is now offering a free ride to one lucky student in the program.

Thee Stallion says, “If I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose.”

Megan wlll also serve as a guest lecturer for L.I.U.’s “Industry Expert Speaker Series”. Perspective students can apply for Megan’s scholarship giveaway through the L.I.U. website.